RCMP: Parksville man, 69, dies after SUV collides with garbage truck

Police seeking witnesses, dash camera footage

A two-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon has resulted in the death of a 69-year-old Parksville man.

Oceanside RCMP Sgt. Shane Worth reported that at approximately 4 p.m. on Sept. 1, Oceanside RCMP, Parksville Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance Service responded to the crash on Alberni Highway at Dunbar Way in Parksville - involving an SUV and a garbage truck.

The driver and lone occupant of the SUV was located deceased at the scene. The driver of the garbage truck was not seriously injured.

The investigation into the exact cause of the crash is being led by the Oceanside Municipal Traffic Unit, in conjunction with the RCMP Collison Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners Service.

“At this time, the initial indications are that the SUV veered into the oncoming lane of the garbage truck and collided head-on with the truck,” said Worth.

He said anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dash camera video and hasn’t yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP (250-248-6111), quoting police file No. 2023- 9457.

— NEWS Staff