RCMP plea for information 1 year after man, dog murdered in Kamloops

The RCMP have released additional images of the final known sighting of Kamloops murder victim, Mark Hoffman

Photo of Mark Hoffman and his green Ford Explorer on Dec. 15, 2023, outside of Jimmy's Liquor Store in Kamloops.

1 / 1 Photo of Mark Hoffman and his green Ford Explorer on Dec. 15, 2023, outside of Jimmy's Liquor Store in Kamloops. Advertisement

One year after a man was found dead in Kamloops, the RCMP are renewing their pleas to the public for information and have released new photos from the last known sighting of the victim.

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) is continuing to investigate the death of Mark Hoffman and his dog, who were last seen alive on December 15, 2023, at a liquor store in Kamloops.

"Even the smallest detail could be critical in piecing together the events leading to Mark Hoffman’s death," said the RCMP in a news release on Dec. 16, 2024.

According to security camera footage Hoffman was last seen when he made a purchase at Jimmy’s Liquor Store, located at 408 Paul Lake Road in Kamloops at approximately 5:30 p.m.

His and his large dog's body were discovered the following day, at the Inks Lake Road recreation site located off Highway 5, south of Kamloops. Hoffman's green Ford Explorer was found nearby.

Shortly after the body of Hoffman and his dog were found, the RCMP announced the incident would be investigated as a homicide.

In an attempt to fill in the missing pieces from the hours leading up to Hoffman's death, the RCMP have released additional still images from security camera footage of Hoffman’s visit to Jimmy’s Liquor Store.

“This remains an open and active investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, from the Major Crimes Unit.

“We’re urging anyone who had contact with Mark Hoffman, saw his vehicle, or has any information that may help solve this crime to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southern District Major Crimes Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.