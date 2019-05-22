Photo of teen involved in Grouse Mountain incident on March 20, 2019. (North Vancouver RCMP handout)

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

North Vancouver RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying an adult male skier involved in an incident on Grouse Mountain in March, as investigators work to determine whether a teen’s injuries from a ski pole were intentional.

READ MORE: Skier sought after young person badly hurt on Grouse Mountain

Mounties released more information into the mysterious incident in an update Wednesday, including details on how a 13-year-old boy ended up at BC Children’s Hospital on the evening of March 30.

Police said that the boy was with a friend along the bottom third of a run called The Cut, near the Screaming Eagle Chairlift, just before 7 p.m.

As the youth swerved to avoid another skier on the run, a man struck the youth with his ski pole and hit his temporal bone, puncturing his skull roughly three-centimetres deep.

“The youth did not fall down and he was unaware of his injury until the bottom of the run, where an unidentified woman noticed and offered help,” police said.

The boy was picked up by his parents and received stitches for the small laceration. However, his symptoms continued to worsen and he was later taken to BC Children’s Hospital.

Police are now looking to determine if the unknown man’s actions were intentional or accidental.

“We have exhausted all available investigational avenues, and in order to move forward with the investigation, we need more information from witnesses,” police said.

“We want to speak with the kind woman who helped the young man. We want to speak with anyone who saw what happened.”

The man involved was described only as wearing a yellow ski jacket. Police have also released a photo of the teen, who was wearing tan-coloured ski pants, a white Adidas hoodie with a black logo on the front, and green and black ski boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau
Next story
Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

Just Posted

Still barriers to abortion access on Vancouver Island

Experts say transportation, support, doctors can be barriers to accessing abortion

Central Saanich Thrifty’s gets glowing reviews for its Sensory Friendly shopping

Lights dimmed, music killed for an hour once a week

Oak Bay dog walk benefits guide dogs

Two more walks set for Sunday in Victoria and Colwood

Police stay quiet on downtown fire investigation

The fire at Victoria’s Plaza Hotel was deemed suspicious on May 14

Langford trucks vandalized for third time in five months

Staff member spends weekend washing after six trucks hit with graffiti

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

Canada stripping citizenship from Chinese man over alleged marriage fraud

The move comes amid severely strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing

Nevada court orders former Vancouver man to pay back $21.7M to investors

The commission says Michael Lathigee committed fraud over a decade ago

Young man on Vancouver Island dies after losing control of ATV

Crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old south of Nanaimo over the long weekend

B.C. firefighters rescue frozen dog from ice

The fire crew found a dog stuck in the at Lake Paul on May 20

Most British Columbians agree the ‘big one’ is coming, but only 50% are prepared

Only 46 per cent of British Columbians have prepared an emergency kit with supplies they might need

Most Read