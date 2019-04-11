Coquitlam RCMP are investigation seven arson fires of community book exchanges. (Coquitlam RCMP)

RCMP probe seven suspicious fires at ‘little free libraries’ in Coquitlam

Police say the majority of fires occurred late at night or very early in the morning

Police are investigating seven fires targeting free community book exchanges in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam.

Coquitlam Mounties asked for any witnesses to come forward at the exchange boxes, also known as little libraries, in a news release Thursday.

The fires were lit between March 20 and April 6.

“Our investigation has found that the majority of the fires have occurred late at night or very early in the morning,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

This kind of free book exchange has become more common in recent years, popping up in neighbourhoods, outside community facilities and on university campuses.

READ MORE: Victoria boasts highest density of little free libraries in Canada


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria basketball community mourns lifetime officiant
Next story
Fleeing man arrested after jumping in an unmarked police car with a B.C. Mountie inside

Just Posted

Harbour of Hope Society to host fundraiser for refugee families

The Swinging Spring Soiree takes place April 12

Full lineup in place for 2019 JazzFest; ticket sales launch Friday

Excitement builds for this year’s 36th annual TD Victoria International Jazz Festival

Site of B.C.’s former oldest bakery will host a cannabis-friendly restaurant

Trees Restauraunt will take over the former site of Willie’s Bakery in Victoria

Victoria gears up for Bike to Work Week

This year celebrates the 25th annual Bike to Work Week

Traffic advisory issued for Saturday’s Sarah Beckett Run

Participants to cross West Shore Parkway in two locations near Langford Parkway and Glen Lake Road

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

RCMP probe seven suspicious fires at ‘little free libraries’ in Coquitlam

Police say the majority of fires occurred late at night or very early in the morning

B.C. government to require permission to transfer forest cutting rights

Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in an unmarked police car with a B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

Nanaimo bar getting its own stamp

Vancouver Island’s favourite dessert to be featured in ‘Sweet Canada’ series

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

Most Read