RCMP probing fatal fireworks incident at Lake Cowichan

RCMP are investigating a fatal fireworks incident in Lake Cowichan.
The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2025.
A 21-year-old man was killed.
Police are not releasing names or other details at this time.
