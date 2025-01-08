 Skip to content
RCMP probing fatal fireworks incident at Lake Cowichan

21-year-old man killed
Andrea Rondeau
25366011_web1_210603-CCI-protest-arrests-may-31-detachment_1
Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

RCMP are investigating a fatal fireworks incident in Lake Cowichan.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2025.

A 21-year-old man was killed.

Police are not releasing names or other details at this time.

I returned to B.C. and found myself at the Cowichan Valley Citizen.
