RCMP provide update on Amber Alert for Langley baby

Tyler Durocher, 3 months old, last seen with mother Brianne Darlene Ford

Langley RCMP issued an Amber Alert on Thursday, April 4, 2024, for a missing three-month-old baby. (Langley RCMP Twitter)

Langley baby Tyler Durocher is still missing, after police issued an Amber Alert Thursday evening, April 4, and RCMP detachments continue to collect information.

Mounties now believe the suspect, 35-year-old mother Brianne Darlene Ford, has only one side of her brown hair shaved with purple highlights.

The last time she was seen, she was wearing a black leather jacket – but investigators can’t yet confirm if she was wearing it at the time of the abduction.

The search Thursday night was extensive, with Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue setting up a command post on the corner of 72nd Avenue and 208th Street, in the area where Durocher and Brianne Darlene Ford, the woman believed to have taken him, were last seen.

Search and rescue personnel in red high-visibility clothing set off from there on foot into the surrounding neighbourhood.

The area to the north of the intersection is being redeveloped, and many lots have vacant or recently demolished houses due to ongoing road widening. There are vacant sheds, wooded areas, and boarded up homes, and abandoned trailers.

A crew of searchers was seen entering one boarded up house and searching it and the surrounding yard with flashlights at about 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Langley RCMP have deployed a police helicopter, police dog service, and more to find missing Langley baby Tyler Durocher Thursday evening.

“Every available resource, uniform and plainclothes, has been deployed. The priority is to find this little one,” said Cpl. Craig van Herk.

Search and rescue teams are searching a wide area starting from the last known sighting in the area of 208th Street and 72nd Avenue.

Mounties believe the suspect, Brianne Darlene Ford, has fled on foot.

By Friday morning, April 5, the Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue command post at 72nd Avenue was gone.

Baby Tyler is three months old and described as 1-foot 10 inches tall with brown hair. Believed to be wearing a blue, short sleeve onesie and blue camouflage pants.

Ford, described as a 35-year-old woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair with one shaved side and purple highlights and a nose ring. Believed to be wearing all black clothing, possibly a leather jacket.

