RCMP recommend charges in Kelowna fatal crane collapse

RCMP submitted report to BC Prosecution Service for a charge of criminal negligence causing death

The RCMP has submitted a report to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) for a charge of criminal negligence causing death stemming from the crane collapse in Kelowna in 2021.

The recommendation comes after an “extremely complex investigation that needed to be done methodically and thoroughly in order to protect the integrity of the investigation,” an RCMP statement reads.

“This investigation included dozens of police officers and countless hours of evidence gathering and analysis,” said Kelowna Superintendent Kara Triance. “The gravity of this incident and the associated work to understand what happened has been tremendous. We will work to support our partners and our community through the next steps.”

On the morning of July 12, 2021, a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna, falling onto another building and resulting in the deaths of five people.

Eric Stemmer, Patrick Stemmer, Jared Zook, Brad Zawislak, and Cailen Vilness died that day. The company responsible for setting up and taking down the crane, Stemmer Construction, is named in several civil suits.

Mission Group Enterprises, which contracted the project, and crane manufacturer Liebherr, are also named in several lawsuits.

The statement adds that RCMP will be working closely with the BCPS to ensure they are best equipped on the facts of the case to make an informed decision on charges.

“The Kelowna RCMP is unable to provide additional details with respect to the investigation or findings.”

WorkSafeBC and the BC Coroner’s Office are also conducting separate investigations into the collapse but have yet to release their findings.

