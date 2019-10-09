A composite sketch of the suspect in the alleged assault Sept. 29. (Sooke RCMP)

RCMP release sketch of sexual assault suspect, appeal for information

Anyone with information should call police

Sooke RCMP are looking for help in identifying the man who allegedly committed a sexual assault in Sooke last month.

Police released a composite sketch of the suspect who is described as a dark-tanned Caucasian or someone of ethnic background. The man is approximately 5’10” tall with untidy dark hair and a dark beard.

At the time of the assault, he was wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans, and running shoes.

RELATED: RCMP seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Sooke

Police say that around 2 p.m. on Sept. 29, a woman was walking on Sunriver Way. She noticed an unknown male walking behind her but lost sight of him.

Later, as she walked a path by the Sooke River, she encountered the same man and she said that he spoke to her, produced a weapon, and committed the assault, police say.

The woman fought back and fled the area.

Police say the suspect may have been injured in the encounter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


