RCMP remove distraught passenger from flight at northwest BC airport

Other passengers restrain man until plane returns to Terrace; man taken to hospital for assessment

Passengers aboard a May 27 WestJet flight from Terrace had to restrain an unruly and disruptive passenger until the plane could return to the Northwest Regional Airport where waiting RCMP officers then took him into custody.

“Officers were advised that the passenger had been disruptive, failing to remain in his seat during take-off, showing signs of paranoia and attempting to open the exits,” Terrace RCMP said in a May 28 release.

Police believe the man was having a mental health crisis and apprehended him under the Mental Health Act and took him to the hospital for assessment.

He admitted to having consumed an illegal substance prior to boarding the aircraft, the police release indicated.

No one was injured in the incident.

More to come.