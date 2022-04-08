RCMP renew plea for information about Malahat totem arson

Monument was set on fire in the early morning hours of July 2

A totem burned atop the Malahat Drive in the early morning hours of July 2, is believed to be retaliation for the statue of Captain James Cook that anti-colonial activists allegedly toppled into Victoria’s Inner Harbour on July 1. (Odessa Strom photo)

RCMP have renewed their request for information related the arson of a totem pole atop the Malahat last summer.

The totem was burned atop the Malahat Drive in the early morning hours of July 2.and is believed to be retaliation for the statue of Captain James Cook that anti-colonial activists allegedly toppled into Victoria’s Inner Harbour the day before.

“ONE TOTEM – ONE STATUE” was spray-painted on a concrete barrier in front of the totem.

The investigation, led by the BC Hate Crimes Unit, is still underway and police are urging those who may have witnessed the overnight crime to contact them.

“Investigators believe that there are individuals who have not yet come forward who may have crucial information that could assist police in identifying suspects in these crimes,” said a news release issued by Cpl. Alex Bérubé. “Notably, investigators are looking to speak with the occupants of a white sedan that was parked at the Malahat summit when firefighters arrived on scene.”

Those with information related to the arson are asked to call the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.

