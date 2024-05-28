RCMP renew plea in B.C.’s Madison Scott case 1 year after remains found

Madison Scott disappeared in 2011 while celebrating a friend’s birthday at Hogsback Lake

The investigation into Madison Scott’s disappearance from Vanderhoof remains active and ongoing, said the RCMP in a statement released on May 28, marking a year since her remains were found.

Both the RCMP and Scott family are again asking for the public’s help in solving the case.

“Police need further help to find justice for Madison Scott and her family,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in the statement.

The investigation is led by the BC RCMP Major Crime -Section Special Projects Unit and the Vanderhoof RCMP.

Scott’s remains were discovered last year on May 28 on a rural property on the east side of Vanderhoof, 12 years after she was reported missing from the area in 2011.

Madison disappeared from Hogsback Lake where she was celebrating a friend’s birthday.

Early in the investigation, police determined that it was out of character for Madison not to be in contact with her family and/or friends. Foul play was suspected.

“Investigators appreciate the public’s interest in the case and hope to provide further details in the future, however, no further information can be released at this time in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation,” the police said in the statement.

Madison’s family said she was a vibrant, free-spirited, loyal and kind individual who immersed herself in family, friends, hockey, softball and photography.

This past April was Madison’s birthday. She would have been 33 years old.

On their ‘Justice for Maddy’ Facebook account, the Scott family posted a message to commemorate the day and thank the public. The significance of this year is that it is approaching one year since her remains were discovered.

“While finding Maddy has yielded some relief, it has since generated many other questions that remain unsolved. It is challenging to comprehend the varying emotions that we experienced at that time,” Scott’s family said in the RCMP statement.

“Once again, the community was there to stabilize our family as we processed the unexpected information. We are forever grateful for the ongoing love and support we have had over the last 13 years. We are unwavering in our belief that justice will be obtained,” they added.

The RCMP is asking anyone with any new information regarding her disappearance, to call the RCMP at 778-290-5291, 1-877-543-4822 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Scott family continues to offer a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and laying of charge(s) of individual(s) responsible for Madison’s disappearance.