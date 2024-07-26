RCMP say 1 person dead following single-vehicle incident near Parksville

Highway traffic delayed in both directions

Oceanside RCMP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle incident near the commercial vehicle scales on Highway 19 near Parksville at approximately 6 a.m. this morning.

Oceanside RCMP Sgt. Shane Worth confirmed that a person died in the incident, involving a commercial vehicle. Highway 19 was closed in both directions between Exits 46 and 51 as their analyst are investigating the cause.

"We're just containing the scene and our officers are processing the scene right now," said Worth. "The highways are closed but I can confirm one fatality."

— Will be updated