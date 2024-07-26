 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

RCMP say 1 person dead following single-vehicle incident near Parksville

Highway traffic delayed in both directions
Parksville Qualicum Beach News Staff
web1_240403-pqn-crime-rcmp_1
Black Press file photo

Oceanside RCMP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle incident near the commercial vehicle scales on Highway 19 near Parksville at approximately 6 a.m. this morning.

Oceanside RCMP Sgt. Shane Worth confirmed that a person died in the incident, involving a commercial vehicle. Highway 19 was closed in both directions between Exits 46 and 51 as their analyst are investigating the cause.

"We're just containing the scene and our officers are processing the scene right now," said Worth. "The highways are closed but I can confirm one fatality." 

— Will be updated

About the Author: Parksville Qualicum Beach News Staff

Read more