Surrey RCMP say a teen was injured and two were arrested following a stabbing at a high school Monday (July 4). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey RCMP say a teen was injured and two were arrested following a stabbing at a high school Monday (July 4). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

2 teens arrested after 16-year-old seriously injured in stabbing at B.C. high school

Surrey RCMP responded to the stabbing at Panorama Ridge Secondary School on Monday

Surrey RCMP say one person was hurt and two were arrested following a stabbing at a local high school Monday (July 4).

At 3:53 p.m., police were called to Panorama Ridge Secondary School for a report of a stabbing, according to a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

Ghag said a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from “apparent stab wounds.” He was given first-aid treatment by officers on the scene and taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Two suspects, 16- and 17-year-old boys, were found “nearby” and arrested by police.

Ghag said that initial indications are that “there was an altercation between the parties involves, who were known to each other, prior to the stabbing.”

Anyone with more information, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

stabbingsurrey rcmp

Previous story
Victoria beach blaze prompts reminder that fires are not allowed
Next story
UPDATE: Woman dies after Purolator van crashes into BC Transit bus near Castlegar

Just Posted

Members of Greater Victoria police forces, including Saanich Police Department Chief Dean Duthie, approach a podium Wednesday (June 29) to provide an update on the investigation into a bank robbery in Saanich that left two suspects dead and six police officers injured. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Saanich Police Department to name, provide updates on officers wounded in bank shootout

A fire at the Dallas Road beach in late June was extinguished by fire crews. (Courtesy of the Victoria Fire Department)
Victoria beach blaze prompts reminder that fires are not allowed

Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie, the 22-year-old brothers from Duncan killed by police outside a Shelbourne Street bank June 28 in Saanich, each made previous contact with the Canadian Armed Forces. (Courtesy of BC RCMP)
Saanich bank heist brothers sampled Canadian military, never served: CAF

A rendering of the business park with Millstream Road and residential buildings on the left side. (Courtesy of Strand Corporation/Bastion Development Corporation)
Lights, camera, action on Langford film studio – pending adoption