Police, search and rescue crews had been looking for man for several days

Oceanside RCMP have reported the body of a man, reported missing in Parksville on Sept. 12, was found on Thursday, Sept. 15.

“Although a full determination has yet to be made, RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the man’s sudden death,” said Sgt. Shane Worth.

Police and Arrowsmith Search and Rescue had been searching for the 60-year-old man.

— NEWS Staff

ParksvilleRCMP