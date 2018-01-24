RCMP say Needles, B.C. shooting a murder-suicide

Deaths shocked the small Arrow Lakes community at Christmas

Ron Volansky was a prominent businessman in the Needles-Fauquier area for decades. (Photo courtesy Volansky family)

Police are now confirming the deaths of two men in a small community south of Nakusp at Christmas was a murder-suicide.

The RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crimes Unit and the Nakusp RCMP say they are continuing their investigation into the December 18 deaths of two men from Needles.

Related: Community ‘mournful’ after shooting

Police were called in after shots were heard coming from the community, located at the ferry crossing of the Arrow Lakes on Highway 6.

An emergency response team found two dead men on neighbouring properties. One man was 83 years old, the other 58.

“Investigators have confirmed that the death of the 83-year-old man was a homicide,” the RCMP said in a statement released Wednesday. “The death of the 58-year-old was determined to be non-criminal in nature.”

The 83-year-old man has been identified by his family as Ron Volansky, a well-known local businessman and long-time member of the community. His killer has been identified by locals as Roy Bugera. He had moved to the community several years ago from Alberta, but few said they knew him.

The BC Coroner’s office is also investigating the matter. Police say no further information is being released at this time.

Most Read