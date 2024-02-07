RCMP search for 2 suspects in Prince George armed robbery

A third suspect who was arrested shortly after already had 2 different lifetime firearm bans

Prince George RCMP is looking for two suspects in an armed robbery who stole firearms from a gas station.

On Feb. 2, two people entered a gas station on the 8000-block of the Hart Highway just before 7 a.m. and they allegedly threatened the on-duty attendant at gunpoint, according to a release Wednesday (Feb. 7).

Police say the suspects then smashed a gun case and stole several firearms from it. A two-second video from Mounties shows a suspect about to smash the case.

The suspects then left the store and got into a waiting blue pickup truck, where police say a third suspect was waiting.

Prince George RCMP say the truck was stolen earlier in the morning from a nearby residence, but it was found a short time later unoccupied and was seized as part of the investigation.

Corp. Jennifer Cooper said that while officers were patrolling for the suspect, they found a man sitting at a bus stop who matched the description of one of the suspects. She said he was arrested and found to be in possession of a shot gun.

Brandon Michael Felix, 41, already had two different lifetime firearm prohibitions, she said. Felix remains in custody until his next court appearance.

Police are now looking for the two outstanding suspects, but only one was caught on surveillance footage. In the video, he was wearing a light-coloured grey jacket with no hood, a black balaclava that hid his nose and mouth, black gloves, dark pants and a dark shirt with red-and-white print on the front.

