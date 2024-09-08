UPDATE: RCMP locate family of child found alone in Whistler

Boy was discovered barefoot and alone at a Whistler Dairy Queen Saturday night

RCMP say they have found the family of a boy who was discovered alone and barefoot at a Whistler Dairy Queen late Saturday night (Sept. 7).

Police were called to the fast food chain at 4338 Main Street at 10:05 p.m. for a report of an unaccompanied child. The boy, who is believed to be about 12 years old, was barefoot and non-verbal.

Police say they worked to find the boy's family throughout the night, but couldn't find any indication of where he was from. On Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m., they issued a public notice asking for help locating the boy's family.

Two hours later, RCMP announced they had found the family and would be reuniting the child with them.

