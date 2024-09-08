 Skip to content
UPDATE: RCMP locate family of child found alone in Whistler

Boy was discovered barefoot and alone at a Whistler Dairy Queen Saturday night
Black Press Media Staff
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say they have found the family of a boy who was discovered alone and barefoot at a Whistler Dairy Queen late Saturday night (Sept. 7).

Police were called to the fast food chain at 4338 Main Street at 10:05 p.m. for a report of an unaccompanied child. The boy, who is believed to be about 12 years old, was barefoot and non-verbal.

Police say they worked to find the boy's family throughout the night, but couldn't find any indication of where he was from. On Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m., they issued a public notice asking for help locating the boy's family.

Two hours later, RCMP announced they had found the family and would be reuniting the child with them.

