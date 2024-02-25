RCMP searching for luxury SUV seen fleeing Sicamous hotel murder scene

One man was shot to death in the parking lot of Sicamous Best Western on Feb. 24

BC RCMP are now looking for a distinct-looking black Mercedes G-Wagon seen fleeing the Sicamous Best Western parking lot, where a man was found shot to death on Saturday (Feb. 24)

At 4:50 p.m., Sicamous RCMP received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel located at 806 Trans-Canada Highway. Upon arrival, police located one deceased male outside of the hotel.

Based on evidence collected and witness statements, this death is deemed to be a homicide and Southeast Major Crime Unit now have conduct of the investigation, Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said on Sunday.

“The initial investigation leads us to believe this was an isolated, targeted incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public. This investigation is in its infancy and investigators will be looking at all avenues in an effort to determine what occurred and who was involved.”

Investigators with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit have identified a distinct-looking black, Mercedes G-Wagon seen fleeing the area of the hotel, last known to be travelling westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway. RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen this vehicle around Sicamous on the day of the shooting to call police.

“In investigations like this, early tips and information from the public can be crucial,” Smart said. Police are reaching out to the public and asking them to provide them with any video surveillance, cellphone or dash cam footage in the Sicamous area from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Because of the shooting, there will be an increased police presence in the community as major crime investigators utilize a number of support units to assist in the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the BC RCMP SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.

