West Shore RCMP are searching for Andre Courtemanche, 16, who has been missing since Jan.1 (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP are searching for Andre Courtemanche, 16, who has been missing since Jan.1 (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

RCMP searching for missing Langford boy

Andre Courtemanche, 16, was last seen Jan. 1

West Shore RCMP is asking for help locating a 16-year-old Langford boy who has been missing since Jan. 1.

Andre Courtemanche was last seen at 7 p.m. Friday walking near the 2900-block of Cressida Crescent in Langford. He is described as a Caucasian male, standing 5’ 10” and weighing 185 pounds. He has 6- to 7-inch long light brown hair and a light neckbeard.

Courtemanche was last seen wearing a blue and black plaid fleece coat, blue jogging pants and brown hiking boots. He had a headlamp with him.

Because Courtemanche is known to frequent trails and parks, police are asking people who use outdoor facilities in Langford to keep an extra close eye out.

Since his disappearance, police have followed up on several leads but have not found Courtemanche. Anyone with information is urged to contact their local police or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Langfordmissing personWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Homegrown officer to lead Esquimalt division for VicPD

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP are searching for Andre Courtemanche, 16, who has been missing since Jan.1 (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
RCMP searching for missing Langford boy

Andre Courtemanche, 16, was last seen Jan. 1

A 30-foot Yamaha sloop sailboat broke loose and washed up on shore in Cadboro Bay on Dec. 30, blocking the beach access and narrowly avoiding a glass fence on a nearby property. (Photo courtesy Eric Dahli)
Cadboro Bay homeowner, community association take action after derelict sailboat lands on beach

Vessel blocked beach access, nearly damaged fence on private property

Insp. Michael Brown officially takes over as officer in charge of the Victoria Police Department’s Esquimalt division at the end of January 2021. He replaces Insp. Keith Lindner, who is retiring after a 35-year policing career, 31 years of which was spent with VicPD. (Courtesy VicPD)
Homegrown officer to lead Esquimalt division for VicPD

Insp. Michael Brown takes over from retiring Insp. Keith Lindner on Jan. 31

The Sooke Potholes will be closed from 4:30 p.m. Jan. 2 until further notice. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke Potholes temporarily closing due to weather

Potholes will be closed at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 2 until further notice

Following a week of complaints about vehicle stunting and racing, an Oak Bay police officer caught one of the culprits on Jan.1. (Black Press File Photo)
Oak Bay police catch Cadboro Bay stunt driving culprit

Vehicle impounded, driver charged for tow bill and storage

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

The monolith showed up in the Courtenay yard just before Christmas. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Monolith appears in Vancouver Island yard

Item in Courtenay showed up on Wikipedia list for a little while

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
4 dead after helicopter crashes in northern Alberta

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Most Read