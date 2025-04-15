 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

RCMP searching for suspect after stabbing in downtown Nanaimo

One man taken to hospital with apparent stab wounds following altercation on Nicol Street
Chris Bush
250415-nbu-stabbing-p1020165
Police investigate following a stabbing incident at the corner of Esplanade and Nicol Street on Monday, April 14. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Police are investigating and looking for a suspect involved in stabbing in downtown Nanaimo yesterday.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. Monday, April 14, in the parking lot of the TD Bank at 9 Nicol St., where Nanaimo RCMP say a man sustained serious injuries following an altercation. Police, paramedics and firefighters responded and RCMP officers located the victim a short distance away with apparent stab wounds. He was transported by ambulance to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators determined an altercation had ensued between two adults that resulted in the injuries to the victim. The suspect, who according to police was seen wearing a black full-face helmet, black clothing and riding a multi-coloured bicycle, left the scene before the police arrived and was not located.

"We're confident we'll be able to identify the individual involved," said reserve Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson. "We had lots of boots on the ground and the investigation's well in hand."

Anyone who has information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2025-10968.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

More News

'Social insurance numbers were stolen': B.C. Government on Interior Health breach
'Social insurance numbers were stolen': B.C. Government on Interior Health breach
Sick enough to miss work in B.C.? Soon, no more doctor's note required
Sick enough to miss work in B.C.? Soon, no more doctor's note required
Off-road vehicles tear into habitat of Nanaimo's rare floral emblem
Off-road vehicles tear into habitat of Nanaimo's rare floral emblem