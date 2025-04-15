RCMP searching for suspect after stabbing in downtown Nanaimo

One man taken to hospital with apparent stab wounds following altercation on Nicol Street

Police are investigating and looking for a suspect involved in stabbing in downtown Nanaimo yesterday.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. Monday, April 14, in the parking lot of the TD Bank at 9 Nicol St., where Nanaimo RCMP say a man sustained serious injuries following an altercation. Police, paramedics and firefighters responded and RCMP officers located the victim a short distance away with apparent stab wounds. He was transported by ambulance to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators determined an altercation had ensued between two adults that resulted in the injuries to the victim. The suspect, who according to police was seen wearing a black full-face helmet, black clothing and riding a multi-coloured bicycle, left the scene before the police arrived and was not located.

"We're confident we'll be able to identify the individual involved," said reserve Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson. "We had lots of boots on the ground and the investigation's well in hand."

Anyone who has information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2025-10968.