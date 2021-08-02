Two people were rescued by helicopter off the Metchosin coastline Aug. 2 after going missing the night before. (Google Maps)

Two people were rescued by helicopter off the Metchosin coastline Aug. 2 after going missing the night before. (Google Maps)

UPDATE: Two missing people rescued from Metchosin coastline

Pair last seen in dingy Sunday (Aug. 1) night

Two people have been rescued by helicopter from the Metchosin coastline after they went missing in the water late Sunday night.

Police say Justin Kostenchuk and Amanda Levesque hadn’t been seen or heard from since Sunday (Aug. 1) around 10 p.m. when they are believed to have been operating a white inflatable dingy in the area of Sandgate Road (Weir Beach).

By midday Monday, the West Shore RCMP and Canadian Coast Guard were conducting a marine search of the area. At 1 p.m., Kostenchuk and Levesque were found safe and exhausted.

Police didn’t specify where the two were located, but said they had to be extracted by helicopter and are now doing well after a long night.

READ ALSO: Three Greater Victoria residents awarded Order of B.C.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Metchosinmissing personWest Shore Arts CouncilWestshore RCMP

Previous story
Three Greater Victoria residents awarded Order of B.C.

Just Posted

Two people were rescued by helicopter off the Metchosin coastline Aug. 2 after going missing the night before. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: Two missing people rescued from Metchosin coastline

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is among three Greater Victoria residents honoured with the 2021 Order of B.C. Aug. 2 for their contributions to the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Three Greater Victoria residents awarded Order of B.C.

Greater Victoria residents are asked to join the rest of B.C. at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 to bang pots and make some noise to thank the front-line workers who continue to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Greater Victorians asked to honour front-line workers this B.C. Day

Visual artists, such as those entered in the annual Sidney Fine Art Show, are among the Peninsula residents who can apply for annual arts and culture grants. (Courtesy ArtSea Community Arts Council)
Artsy Saanich Peninsula residents invited to apply for ArtSea grants