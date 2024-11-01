RCMP seek assistance in locating missing man on Vancouver Island

Vehicle found on logging road near Bamfield

The police are seeking the public assistance's assistance in locating Michael Hounsell, who was reported missing on Oct. 29, 2024.

Hounsell was last seen in February, 2024, though it was not out of character for him to be without contact with his family.

He is known for spending time in the wilderness.

Hounsell’s vehicle was located approximately an hour from Bamfield on a logging road.

He is 49 years old, 5 foot 7 tall, and 141 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are concerned for Hounsell’s health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hounsell is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).