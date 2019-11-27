Philippe Wyckhuyse is believed to have his bicycle with him, a brown Raleigh collapsible bicycle (stock image pictured)

RCMP seek assistance in search for missing Vancouver Island man

  • Nov. 27, 2019 11:30 a.m.
  • News

The Comox Valley RCMP are requesting assistance from the public to locate Philippe Wyckhuyse. Phil last contacted his family on Nov. 8, 2019, and they have now become concerned after his extended absence.

Phil is in his late 60s with blonde/grey hair and blue eyes. He is approximately five-foot-10 (180 cm) tall and 240 pounds (110 kg). Phil is believed to have his bicycle with him, a brown Raleigh collapsible bicycle (stock photo attached).

If you see Philippe Wyckhuyse, or know where he is, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

Previous story
Sidney cycling society rides high with expansion plans
Next story
Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk

Just Posted

New downtown Victoria hotel slated to replace two heritage buildings

A development on Yates, Broad and Johnson Streets is going to a public hearing

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Victoria man behind the car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Rickter Scale: Another dip in the bottomless pit

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

Caroling in Cadboro Bay Village helps fund music at Mount Doug Secondary

Singing set for 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, in Cadboro Bay Village.

VIDEO: Flames try to focus on hockey as Brind’Amour confirms coach hit players

Hurricanes head coach spent four seasons behind Carolina’s bench with Bill Peters

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

RCMP seek assistance in search for missing Vancouver Island man

The Comox Valley RCMP are requesting assistance from the public to locate… Continue reading

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

Sooke Community Choir brings warmth to winter

This Shining Night concert features a variety of seasonal music

Dog dead in Kamloops hit and run

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Most Read