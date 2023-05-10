Gerald Hughes was last seen on May 10, reportedly going for a walk near Langford Lake. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

RCMP seek help locating missing man in Langford

Gerald Hughes was last heard from on May 10 when he was going for a walk near Langford Lake

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Gerald Hughes, who was reported missing on May 10.

He was last heard from the same day.

Gerald Hughes was reported to have gone for a walk near Langford Lake in Langford but has not been seen since. Police are very concerned for his health and well-being, with his family saying it’s out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Hughes is described as a 43-year-old Caucasian male, 5’7”, 152 pounds, with a slim build, brown hair, blue eyes, and he walks with a cane.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gerald Hughes is asked to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

