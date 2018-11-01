RCMP seek missing Sidney man

Jeffrey Parry was last seen in Lochside area of Sidney Hallowe’en night

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are searching for another missing man. Jeffrey Michael Parry was last seen in Sidney in the Lochside Drive area on the evening of Oct. 31.

He is described as a Caucasian male, 32 years old, 5’ 9” (172 cm), average/medium build, with brown hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a grey striped North Face sweater with a black fanny pack. Parry requires daily medication and it is unclear whether he has medication with him.

Anyone with information on Parry’s whereabouts are asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

