RCMP seek new leads about West Shore man reported missing Aug. 23

James Brumbach, 46, is described as a Caucasian male, 6’ and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was reported missing Aug 23. (West Shore RCMP handout)

James Brumbach, 46, 6’ and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

West Shore RCMP seeks the public’s help finding a West Shore resident reported missing Aug. 23.

James Brumbach, 46, is described as a Caucasian male, 6’ and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say since he was reported missing, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, but Brumbach remains missing. Anyone with information is urged to contact local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ ALSO: High-risk missing woman, 63, last seen near View and Douglas in Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP