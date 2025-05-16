RCMP seek owner of large amount of cash discovered in Parksville

Police hope to return money to rightful owner

Are you missing a pile of cash?

Oceanside RCMP report that in mid-April, a large amount of money was found at a business located on Franklin’s Gull Road in the Parskville Industrial Park. The cash was turned into the Oceanside RCMP, however police have not been able to identify the owner.

Sgt. Shane Worth said police wish to return the found money to the rightful owner.

"If you lost or misplaced a large amount of cash and can provide specific information confirming the money belongs to you, please contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111, quoting file number 2025-4355," said Worth.