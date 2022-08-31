RCMP seek suspect after stolen Vancouver Island RV crashes into ditch

Police in Parksville say vehicle taken from dealership earlier in the day

A member of the Oceanside RCMP detachments directs the flow of traffic as they look into an RV that ended up in a ditch on Reid Road in French Creek. (Michael Briones photo)

The Oceanside RCMP are investigating after a report of a stolen RV that ended up in a ditch in French Creek

Police received a call Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, indicating an RV was stolen from a dealership in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

The RCMP later received reports the RV was seen driving erratically with the slides extended. The vehicle ended up in a ditch in the 800 block of Reid Road in French Creek. A male suspect was observed running from the RV.

Police Dog Services attended the scene to conduct a track. However, the suspect was not located. The RV has been towed and will undergo a forensic examination.

— NEWS Staff, Submitted

