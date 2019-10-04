RCMP seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Sooke

RCMP are asking for help in identifying a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman in Sooke on Sept. 29. (File)

Sooke RCMP are looking for a suspect after they say he sexually assaulted a woman on a path by the Sooke River.

Police say that around 2 p.m. on Sept. 29, a woman was walking along SunRiver Way when she noticed a man walking behind her but lost sight of him, only to encounter him again on a path by the Sooke River.

The man produced a weapon and sexually assaulted the woman, who fought back and managed to flee the area, police say.

The suspect may have been injured during the encounter.

The suspect is described as either a dark tanned Caucasian or a man of ethnic background with brown eyes and yellowing teeth.

He is of average build, 5’10” tall, with dark, untidy hair of medium length, and a full dark beard. The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans and running shoes.

RCMP are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them at 250-642-5241. They are interested in anyone who may have video of the area at that time, including dashcam footage.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the assault is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter