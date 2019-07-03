West Shore RCMP released photos of the third suspect in a case where a youth was beaten with a baton and robbed in Langford. (Photos courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

RCMP seek third suspect after youth was beaten and robbed in Langford

Police release photos of third suspect in May 30 robbery case

West Shore RCMP are looking for one more suspect involved in a case where a youth was beaten with a baton and robbed in Langford.

On May 30 around 4 p.m., police were called to the scene of a robbery. The complainant told police her boyfriend had just been assaulted by a group of three males.

Police said the assault took place behind The Brick store located at 2945 Jacklin Rd.

READ MORE: Police seek suspects after youth beaten with baton and robbed in Langford

According to police, the suspects are between the ages of 14 and 17 and are alleged to have taken turns assaulting the 17-year-old victim by beating him with a baton. They then robbed him of his personal items including a wallet before leaving.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said the victim was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the victim knew one of the youths personally and provided his identity to police who arrested a 15-year-old suspect right away.

On Wednesday, police said they have since arrested another suspect and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the third one.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest teenager, seize brass knuckles in Langford

The outstanding suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 14 to 17 years old with dark, shaggy hair. He was wearing skinny jeans and a white t-shirt which was later removed. He was wearing a dark burgundy coloured baseball cap and backpack and was last seen walking away near the McDonald’s on Langford Parkway.

“This is a disturbing crime,” Saggar said. “We have released the surveillance photos of the third suspect in hopes that someone will recognize this person and notify the police of their identity. If you know who this is please come forward and speak to the police.”

Anyone with information can call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Driver runs red light, hits Saanich police car

Just Posted

Police uniforms banned from Victoria Pride Parade

Following in footsteps of Vancouver, police can participate – but without uniforms

Dozens of performances start today in Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival

The five-day festival has a jam-packed schedule and four stages

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for Victoria woman run over by car twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

Former councillor’s legacy written on the hearts of Sooke residents

Sooke is a ‘more beautiful place’ thanks to Brenda Parkinson

VIDEO: West Shore RCMP tell public to lock vehicles after woman caught trying doors

Police receive footage from View Royal resident

VIDEO: Surrendered pugs and French bulldogs under SPCA care

Animals are part of a large surrender by a Vancouver Island breeder; some ready for adoption soon

POLL: Should there be more enforcement of helmet laws for cyclists?

You see them everywhere: cyclists riding across Greater Victoria’s streets and trails,… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. introduces more efficient waitlists, choices for seniors care homes

Seniors waiting for a longterm care assessment can now wait for it at home

Judge strikes part of Gordon Wilson’s claims in lawsuit against Horgan, Surrey MLA

Defamation lawsuit against Bruce Ralston, Premier John Horgan, NDP MP Rachel Blaney, Jen Holmwood

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

Most Read