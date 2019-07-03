RCMP seek third suspect after youth was beaten and robbed in Langford

Police release photos of third suspect in May 30 robbery case

West Shore RCMP released photos of the third suspect in a case where a youth was beaten with a baton and robbed in Langford. (Photos courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP are looking for one more suspect involved in a case where a youth was beaten with a baton and robbed in Langford.

On May 30 around 4 p.m., police were called to the scene of a robbery. The complainant told police her boyfriend had just been assaulted by a group of three males.

Police said the assault took place behind The Brick store located at 2945 Jacklin Rd.

According to police, the suspects are between the ages of 14 and 17 and are alleged to have taken turns assaulting the 17-year-old victim by beating him with a baton. They then robbed him of his personal items including a wallet before leaving.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said the victim was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the victim knew one of the youths personally and provided his identity to police who arrested a 15-year-old suspect right away.

On Wednesday, police said they have since arrested another suspect and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the third one.

The outstanding suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 14 to 17 years old with dark, shaggy hair. He was wearing skinny jeans and a white t-shirt which was later removed. He was wearing a dark burgundy coloured baseball cap and backpack and was last seen walking away near the McDonald’s on Langford Parkway.

“This is a disturbing crime,” Saggar said. “We have released the surveillance photos of the third suspect in hopes that someone will recognize this person and notify the police of their identity. If you know who this is please come forward and speak to the police.”

Anyone with information can call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

