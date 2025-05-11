RCMP seek witnesses in Highway 5 crash involving BC Highway Patrol vehicle

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on May 10

BC Highway Patrol with the RCMP are searching for witnesses of a crash on May 10 involving one of their own vehicles.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 5 just south of Rayleigh near Kamloops.

A blue Ford Ranger pickup and an unmarked grey police truck collided, causing significant damage to both vehicles and sending the officer as well as the 21-year-old female driver and the 19-year-old female passenger of the Ford to hospital.

“Police have spoken to multiple witnesses and collected multiple dash-camera videos, but we need to be thorough and we would welcome more witnesses,” said Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “The investigation is in its early stages but there are no obvious indications of criminality to this point.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-camera footage is asked to call BC Highway Patrol in Kamloops at 250-828-3111 and quote file 2100 2025-1361.