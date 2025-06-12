RCMP seeking witnesses in North Vancouver boat crash that left child dead

Boat operator was arrested, but since released with a court date in August

One child was killed and another was airlifted to hospital after a boating crash in North Vancouver on Saturday (June 7).

One child was killed and another was airlifted to hospital after a boating crash in North Vancouver on Saturday (June 7).

North Vancouver RCMP is looking for additional witnesses to the June 7 boat crash that left a child dead.

Cpl. Mansoor Sahak said Thursday (June 12) that in the last five days, dozens of people have provided statements to RCMP. However, North Vancouver police believe there are more people with knowledge about the crash.

“We would like to thank those individuals for doing the right thing to help us further our investigation. We have since learned through investigation that there may still be individuals with intimate knowledge of the collision and events prior, who have yet to come forward.”

North Vancouver RCMP is asking for anyone who has information about the crash and hasn't yet spoken to police to contact the detachment at 604-985-1311 and quote file number 2025-11599.

It was around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday (June 7) that police received multiple reports of a serious collision between a speed boat and two children on an inflatable tube being pulled by another boat. Police said it was alleged that a speed boat travelling off the waters of Cates Park hit the two children on the inflatable tube.

One child was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

The operator of the boat that is alleged to have hit the inflatable tube was in custody Sunday afternoon as police continued their investigation, RCMP said. On Thursday, police said the the boat operator has since been released on an undertaking to appear in court on Aug. 27.

No charges have yet been announced.

Police said on Sunday that alcohol and speed "may have been a factor" in the collision.