Sherri Hoffman was last seen on Dec. 16, 2024

The RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Sherri Hoffman who was reported missing on Dec. 16, 2024.

She was last seen on Dec. 16, 2024.

Hoffman is described as a Caucasian woman; 56 years-old; 5 foot 7; and 141 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The police are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hoffman is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).