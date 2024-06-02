RCMP shoot and kill man in Mackenzie, B.C. during response to fraud call

Bank reported the man was trying to cash a fake cheque

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after RCMP shot and killed a man in a small B.C. community on Saturday (June 1).

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) says officers were called to a bank in Mackenzie, a municipality of about 3,700 people located north of Prince George, after a man attempted to cash a fraudulent cheque.

Officers arrived around 2 p.m. and arrested the man. While they were bringing him outside of the business, however, the IIO says a struggle began and the man pulled out a weapon.

One of the officers fired his gun at the man and struck him. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The IIO is investigating what role police actions played in the man’s death.

