RCMP show appreciation for day and cake in their honour

Feb. 1 is RCMP Appreciation Day across the province, a movement that began

Police officers – pointed out newly arrived Vernon North Okanagan RCMP operations officer Insp. Neil Kennedy – never get invited to birthday parties.

If they get invited to weddings, it's usually to deal with wedding crashers. Not to toss rice or confetti at the actual nuptials.

When officers go to somebody's home, it's usually to deliver some tragic news.

So when the Vernon RCMP Appreciation Day Committee showed up at the local detachment Friday, Jan. 31, bearing cake, Kennedy was extremely grateful.

"It brings us great pleasure and great joy when we get to interact with the community," said Kennedy, joined in the detachment's conference room by several on-duty officers and support staff. "You are law-abiding, taxpaying, supportive individuals and this reminds us that there is good out there.

"It's also what we do and reminds us at the end of the day why we chose this profession. And this, I can't think of a better example of that. I'm trying to say it in words how much this actually means to us. So thank you very much."

Committee members Martin von Holst, Guy Bailey, Andrew Wylie, and Teresa Durning were on hand to not only present the cake but the official proclamation of RCMP Appreciation Day provincewide Saturday, Feb. 1.

It's a move the local committee began six years ago, in 2019, with the 100th anniversary of the Northwest Mounted Police (now Royal Canadian Mounted Police) of Feb. 1, 1920 in mind.

The committee has to write a letter six months in advance of the actual day every year to Victoria to have the day officially proclaimed.

As a kid, von Holst remembers the feeling of awe seeing an RCMP officer dressed in red serge. He said to Kennedy – dressed in his full uniform – that the province and country has lost some of that feeling.

"We just want to make sure you guys are honoured and given the respect you deserve," said von Holst. "We feel its (Appreciation Day) something very important. The RCMP has obviously been a huge part of Canada, and that's why I appreciate seeing you (Kennedy) in full uniform."

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold was on hand for Friday's presentation. He had a brother-in-law that served more than 25 years with the RCMP.

"We appreciate what you do," Arnold told the gathered officers and support staff. "My role is to establish laws as a Member of Parliament. I think you have the tougher job enforcing those laws."

RCMP Appreciation Day is held every Feb. 1 in B.C. and is also recognized on that day in Manitoba. The Vernon committee said it's an opportunity to recognize, to show appreciation for and to celebrate the history and the role of the RCMP in British Columbia.

The committee is determined to continue making the date a yearly day of respect for the women and men of the RCMP, present and past, along with their support staff.

The cake was on Jan. 31 with the official Feb. 1 day being a Saturday, and not as many people would be working at the local detachment.

B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Garry Begg has spent more than half of his life serving on the front lines with the BC RCMP. No matter the uniform, he said, police officers serve with honour, dedication, and a profound sense of duty.

"I understand the challenges that come with this profession, and I have deep respect for the officers who put their lives on the line every day, leaving their families behind to keep our communities safe," said Begg.

“The BC RCMP has played a pivotal role in shaping the safety and security of our province for decades. British Columbia is a great place to live, and in times of uncertainty and change, I am grateful for our strong partnership as we work together toward our shared goal of building safer communities.

“Today (Feb. 1) and every day, I invite all the people in British Columbia to show their support for the BC RCMP serving throughout our province and thank them for the incredible work they do.”