RCMP special units bust drug lab in Nanaimo

RCMP on scene along Hammond Bay Road, where special units executed a warrant at a drug lab. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

RCMP are in the process of “cleaning” out a drug lab in Nanaimo.

Sgt. Warren Krahenbil said the RCMP’s federal serious and organized crime unit along with the clandestine enforcement and response (CLEAR) team executed a search warrant on Hammond Bay Road at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“We’ve uncovered a drug processing facility there, a moderate clandestine lab…” Krahenbil said. “The CLEAR team’s going to be in there cleaning that out.”

He said information about the drugs found and any arrests made would be released later today or tomorrow.

Krahenbil said the Nanaimo RCMP detachment “has been excellent” in providing assistance and said he wants to assure residents that public safety is paramount.

“There’s no public safety risk at this point,” he said. “There’ll be no evacuations, we won’t be sealing off any more road.”

