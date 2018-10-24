RCMP still investigating Songhees Nation fire

Two homes are blocked off by police tape as RCMP investigate the cause of a fire on Middle Road in Songhee Nation. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

The morning after a fire on Middle Road in Songhees Nation, the scene is still blocked off by police tape as RCMP keep an eye on two damaged homes.

Several neighbours across the street said they slept through the whole thing. One woman said she normally doesn’t sleep well so she decided to take sleeping pills the night of Oct. 23. When she woke up, she heard news of a fire in Songhees Nation, and opened her curtains to see the damage to her neighbours’ homes on Middle Road.

More than 39 firefighters from three departments helped battle the flames after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Two homes were damaged, with both roofs appeared to be partially caved in. The siding of both homes had been peeled off by flames on one side each. A vehicle sitting in the driveway between both homes was damaged on its front.

No injuries were reported.

One neighbour driving by the scene this morning said the fire is the most excitement the area’s seen in 30 years. He said all the neighbours are friends, and they just hope everyone is OK.

RCMP are holding the scene, and the cause is under investigation.

