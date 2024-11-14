RCMP still searching for Alberta woman suspected of B.C. road rage assault

Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for Amber Jenelle Toews

Police are still searching for a 35-year-old Edmonton woman suspected of assault in a Mission road rage incident in September.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Amber Jenelle Toews with charges approved for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and mischief under $5,000.

Alberta RCMP renewed a call earlier this week to find Toews. Police advise anyone who sees Toews not to approach her and to call 911. Those with information are urged to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or local police.

In September, Mission RCMP said it was working with law enforcement partners in Alberta to locate and arrest Toews.

“Mission RCMP note that [Toews] has been known to travel around BC and other western provinces as well, and there is no confirmation that [she] has returned to Alberta,” the detachment said at the time.

The charges stem from what police called “an extreme case of road rage”, in which a 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old man from Mission suffered "significant" but non-life-threatening injuries after they were assaulted with a baseball bat.

Carson Asher and Sam Parkhill were at the Tim Hortons drive-thru in a grey Honda Civic at approximately 10 a.m. when they honked at a black Chevrolet Malibu that was stopped and not moving forward.

According to a previous news release, the Malibu waited for the Civic to leave and drove up beside it when a woman in her 30s inside the Malibu threw her coffee cup at the Civic.

The Malibu followed the Civic from the Tim Hortons near Lougheed Highway and the Cedar Valley Connector to the intersection of Bakerview Avenue and Cedar Street.

"The occupants of the Malibu got out and assaulted both occupants of the Civic with a baseball bat, before getting back into the Malibu and driving off," Mission RCMP said at the time.

The other suspect, Johnathan Hebrada-Walters, was killed in a Langley shooting near 196 Street and 84 Avenue in September. Police said there is not believed to be any connection between the road rage incident and the murder of Hebrada-Walters.