RCMP: Suspicious man seen in Parksville woods resembled manslaughter suspect

Oceanside RCMP are investigating an unconfirmed sighting of a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for two counts of manslaughter.

He is the third suspect in relation to a double homicide that occurred in the community of Sandstone on Aug. 28, 2020.

Police say that on Friday, Oct. 23 shortly after nightfall, they received a call from two hikers who had seen a suspicious man in the woods. The man had a bicycle and was in a wooded area near Little Mountain Road and Allsbrook Road, in rural Parksville.

Later, after seeing news reports, the pair of hikers called police to report the suspicious man as they thought he had a striking resemblance to 20-year-old Jordan Jay Ward, who is wanted Canada-wide for manslaughter. When seen by the hikers, the man was dressed in full camouflage and was carrying a rifle slung over his shoulder. He had a mountain bike.

“Again the Oceanside RCMP are reiterating that this is an unconfirmed sighting of Ward,” said Cpl. Jesse Foreman.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team and RCMP Police Dog Services were called in and thoroughly tracked the area for several hours. They did not find the man. There were no recent remains of a campfire or encampments found in the area.

Foreman said police urge everyone to be cautious and to not approach anyone carrying a firearm. If you see a suspicious man, call 911.

Ward is described as Caucasian, five-foot-nine and 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

