Police warn motorists to stop when school buses are flashing their stop signals. (Submitted photo)

RCMP to follow school buses, fine those not stopping when lights flashing

Fine for failure to stop for a school bus stop lights activated is $167

  • Jun. 7, 2019 2:00 p.m.
  • News

As a result of the many reports of vehicles passing school buses and the interest of child safety, RCMP and the Cowichan Valley school district are working together to ensure the safety of children getting onto and off of school buses and are reminding residents to ensure they are following the law or they could be fined.

READ ALSO: Road outside Victoria elementary school closed for first ‘school street’

Police will be following school buses in unmarked vehicles and ensuring that motorists comply with the regulations and not pass school buses when the emergency lights are used.

“Child safety is priority number one,” said Inspector Chris Bear, head of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

“Passing a school bus with the stop lights activated is both extremely risky and highly avoidable. We will be out doing random patrols to try and prevent this. Police are asking the motoring public to be aware and cognizant of this offence.”

The fine for failure to stop for a school bus with its stop lights activated is $167.

READ ALSO: B.C. mom upset by dress code’s disproportionate targeting of girls

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Patio furniture stolen in retaliation for loud parties on Vancouver Island
Next story
A look behind the blue veil; Central Saanich cops host community

Just Posted

Victoria agrees to fund Canada Day, special event policing – calls on feds to cover military events

Councillor says ‘… honouring veterans is more properly the responsibility of those federal agencies’

Vancouver Island residents say municipalities are not moving fast enough on affordable housing

Survey shows British Columbians feel prices remain high because there are not enough housing options

Volunteers needed for Car Free YYJ day

Atomique Productions is asking for people to help out with the June 16 event

Township of Esquimalt seeks input for social wellness strategies

Esquimalt launches survey in conjunciton with Island Health

Gargellenium XX registrants soar to 124 different sales

Saturday’s mass garage sale poised to be biggest in years

VIDEO: What to do in Greater Victoria this weekend, June 8-9

A wrap-up for Victoria weekenders

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

Patio furniture stolen in retaliation for loud parties on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

REVIEW: If you like farce, you’ll love Noises Off at Langham Court!

By Sheila Martindale The nine cast members in Langham Court Theatre’s new… Continue reading

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

UPDATE: 1 person suffers serious burns in Parksville resort cabin blaze

‘A fellow came out of that building on fire and went rolling on the grass’

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

Most Read