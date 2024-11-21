RCMP to give update on Interior B.C. school bus crash investigation

An update is going to be provided during a press conference Friday, Nov. 22

BC Highway Patrol will be providing an update Nov. 22, 2024, on their investigation into a school bus crash near 100 Mile House earlier this year.

A press conference will be held at 10 a.m. at the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment on Friday, Nov. 22 to provide details and answer questions.

The crash injured more than 30 people and led to the death of a pedestrian along Highway 97, after the School District 27 bus drove off the highway. The bus left the highway, crashing down a steep embankment just north of Lac La Hache.

The bus had been returning Grades 6 and 7 students to the 100 Mile House area after a field trip to Gavin Lake.

The pedestrian who died was reportedly struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross the highway to help those in the bus. A number of the students and adults on the bus suffered broken bones and other non-life-threatening injuries.

With files from Patrick Davies