RCMP to provide new details into disappearance of Vancouver Island woman

Amber Manthorne has been missing from Port Alberni since July 7, 2022
Alberni Valley News Staff
Amber Manthorne of Port Alberni, B.C. was reported missing to RCMP on July 8, 2022 and has not been seen since. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP have called a news conference for Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 with new details in the disappearance of Amber Manthorne.

Manthorne, from Port Alberni, was reported missing on July 8, 2022 after she had not been seen since July 7, 2022. After RCMP made a public request to watch out for Manthorne and her white 2021 Jeep Compass, the vehicle was discovered abandoned south of Nanaimo the next day.

The case was turned over to the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit on July 12, 2022.

Friends, family and strangers conducted large-scale searches in backcountry areas between Port Alberni and Nanaimo for several weeks following Manthorne's disappearance.

Manthorne's case was featured in the Island Crime podcast with host Laura Palmer starting in August 2022.

