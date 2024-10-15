RCMP to provide new details into disappearance of Vancouver Island woman

Amber Manthorne has been missing from Port Alberni since July 7, 2022

Port Alberni RCMP have called a news conference for Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 with new details in the disappearance of Amber Manthorne.

Manthorne, from Port Alberni, was reported missing on July 8, 2022 after she had not been seen since July 7, 2022. After RCMP made a public request to watch out for Manthorne and her white 2021 Jeep Compass, the vehicle was discovered abandoned south of Nanaimo the next day.

The case was turned over to the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit on July 12, 2022.

Friends, family and strangers conducted large-scale searches in backcountry areas between Port Alberni and Nanaimo for several weeks following Manthorne's disappearance.

Manthorne's case was featured in the Island Crime podcast with host Laura Palmer starting in August 2022.