 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

RCMP under investigation after man suffers serious injury during arrest in Nanaimo

Injury appeared to have been self-inflicted, notes IIOBC
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
31807790_web1_IIOBC
IIOBC head office, located in Surrey, B.C. (Independent Investigations Office of B.C. photo)

The Nanaimo RCMP is under investigation after a man sustained injuries in an arrest this past spring.

According to an Independent Investigations Office of B.C. press release, witnesses are sought related to an incident that took place April 20 at 12:40 p.m., when a man was being arrested near his residence in the Sherwood Forest area.

The man suffered an injury, which "appears to have been self-inflicted while being taken into custody," the press release noted. "He was taken to a hospital for treatment and has survived his injury."

The IIOBC has confirmed that the injury meets B.C. Police Act criteria of "serious harm" and an investigation is ongoing to determine if there is a relation between the harm and police action or inaction, according to the press release.

Following the investigation, the IIO will determine whether there are "reasonable grounds to believe that an offence may have occurred."

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call IIOBC at 1-855-446-8477. They can also provide information via http://iiobc.ca

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

Read more

More News

Witnesses sought in Vancouver Island highway collision that left 1 dead
Witnesses sought in Vancouver Island highway collision that left 1 dead
B.C. urges Ottawa to tighten bail rules after Kelowna mother's tragic death
B.C. urges Ottawa to tighten bail rules after Kelowna mother's tragic death
Carney looking for ways to expand access to local news
Carney looking for ways to expand access to local news