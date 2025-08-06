RCMP under investigation after man suffers serious injury during arrest in Nanaimo

Injury appeared to have been self-inflicted, notes IIOBC

The Nanaimo RCMP is under investigation after a man sustained injuries in an arrest this past spring.

According to an Independent Investigations Office of B.C. press release, witnesses are sought related to an incident that took place April 20 at 12:40 p.m., when a man was being arrested near his residence in the Sherwood Forest area.

The man suffered an injury, which "appears to have been self-inflicted while being taken into custody," the press release noted. "He was taken to a hospital for treatment and has survived his injury."

The IIOBC has confirmed that the injury meets B.C. Police Act criteria of "serious harm" and an investigation is ongoing to determine if there is a relation between the harm and police action or inaction, according to the press release.

Following the investigation, the IIO will determine whether there are "reasonable grounds to believe that an offence may have occurred."

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call IIOBC at 1-855-446-8477. They can also provide information via http://iiobc.ca.