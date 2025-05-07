RCMP: Vehicles damaged after rocks intentionally stacked on Inland Island Highway

Police say vehicle occupants escaped injury

Several vehicles were damaged after striking rocks at night on the Inland Island Highway during the weekend and police believe they were intentionally placed on the road.

Oceanside RCMP responded to two separate incidents on Highway 19 between the Little Qualicum River Bridge and Corcan Road, according to a news release.

The first incident occurred just after midnight on May 3 when a northbound vehicle struck a large stack of rocks in the slow lane and went off the right side of the highway, crashing into an embankment.

The vehicle occupants were uninjured.

As police and emergency crews were clearing the crash scene approximately an hour later, a second stack of rocks was located in the slow southbound lane of the highway south of Corcan Road. The rocks was cleared with no cars having reported striking them.

The second incident was reported just after 2 a.m. on May 4 when a southbound vehicle and two northbound vehicles struck rocks placed in the southbound and northbound lanes of the highway near the Corcan Road overpass.

One vehicle sustained a damaged radiator, one vehicle suffered a flat tire and a third vehicle had no observable damage, according to RCMP.

“There was potential for serious harm to have occurred from these reckless acts but thankfully, nobody was injured in any of these incidents,” said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP. “There have been no further reports of rocks on the highway since last weekend, however if anyone has dash cam video or any other information about who is responsible for these dangerous acts, please call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 quoting file number 2025-4193.”