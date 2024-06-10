RCMP warn 10 'money mules' to stop aiding investment fraudsters in B.C.

Federal unit hand-delivered letters to 10 suspects on May 29, warning them of criminal consequences if they continue

A federal RCMP unit says it is working to protect British Columbians from overseas investment scams by targeting the people who are helping those fraudsters to move their ill-gotten money.

The RCMP's Integrated Market Enforcement Team and the B.C. Securities Commission together hand-delivered warning letters to 10 such "money mules" on May 29, notifying them that they are suspected of transferring criminal funds.

Money mules assist criminals by receiving and moving illegally-acquired money, so that the funds can't be traced directly back to the fraudsters themselves. In some cases, the money mules know what they are doing and will get a cut of the profits, but in other cases they are tricked into believing they are helping out a friend or romantic partner or performing a task for an online job.

"The criminals may ask people to 'process payments,' 'transfer funds' or 're-ship products' to move money from investment fraud victims to the fraudsters," RCMP said in a news release Monday (June 10).

RCMP say the 10 individuals they warned last month were identified by the B.C. Securities Commission after they uncovered information showing each person had sent or received money or cryptocurrency that came from from the victims of investment fraud.

If they continue to do so, they could face criminal charges for possession or laundering the proceeds of crime, as well as regulatory penalties.

To protect against become an unwitting money mule, RCMP suggest people never move money on someone's behalf if they haven't met them in person and ignore unsolicited emails or social media messages that promise quick money for easy work. Police say people should also be wary if an employer asks them to receive money and then "process" or "transfer" it as part of their job.

Anyone who thinks they may have been used as a money mule is told to immediately contact their bank or credit union and report it to the B.C. Securities Commission or RCMP.