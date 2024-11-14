RCMP warn against vigilante action as online concerns boil in Squamish

Police statement says there is no current threat against public safety

Police in Squamish, B.C., have issued a warning against vigilante action over safety concerns they say are circulating on social media.

The statement from Sea to Sky RCMP says police want to “reassure” residents of the community about 60 kilometres north of Vancouver that “there is no current threat to public safety.”

The Mounties’ statement doesn’t provide details, but there has been a flurry of posts and comments on social media making allegations of stalking and attempted kidnappings of women by an unidentified man or men in Squamish.

Police says officers “thoroughly assessed the situation” and determined there was no immediate danger to residents.

The statement thanks community members for their dedication to ensuring Squamish is a safe and welcoming place, but says engaging in “vigilantism” puts people at risk, and has resulted in the targeting of innocent people.

It adds that vigilantism may also inadvertently interfere with ongoing investigations, potentially jeopardizing people’s safety and compromising the legal process.

“While some of our work may not be immediately visible, we are continuously active in our efforts to protect the community,” Staff Sgt. Gareth Bradley says in the statement issued Wednesday.

“This includes patrolling neighbourhoods, following up on investigations, working with community partners, and addressing emerging issues. Some investigations require time and discretion to gather evidence effectively.”

Bradley adds that police appreciate the public’s patience as they “follow due process.”