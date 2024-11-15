RCMP warn public after suspected spiked drink found at Island nightclub

Woman alerts Nanaimo nightclub staff after noticing foreign substance in her drink

Nanaimo RCMP are issuing a warning to the public about spiked drinks.

According to police, a woman at a local nightclub recently reported seeing a foreign substance in her drink. She immediately stopped drinking it and alerted the nightclub’s staff, who called the police.

The patron did not suffer any adverse reactions and did not require medical attention. The incident is being investigated.

“We are issuing this warning out of an abundance of caution,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in a press release. “The patron did the correct thing, which allowed our officers to initiate an investigation.”

Spiked drink incidents are not limited to nightclubs and can occur at any social gathering, police warned. A foreign substance, commonly referred to as a 'roofie,' derived from the drug GHB, is put in a victim's drink. The effects of GHB vary, but the victim may instantly begin to feel very drunk, sleepy, confused, disoriented or dizzy and may have trouble standing or walking. Signs a drink may have been spiked include it looking muddy or cloudy, or excessively bubbly.

“If you suspect that your drink has been spiked, alert your friends, do not allow yourself to become isolated and seek medical aid immediately,” O’Brien said.

Anyone who has information about drinks being spiked is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.