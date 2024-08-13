RCMP warns BC Hydro customers of scam to set up, reconnect services

Police across the province have received more than 100 reports of the phishing scam

B.C. RCMP say a new scam targeting BC Hydro customers has resulted in more than 100 reports to police throughout the province.

In this new scam, customers are tricked into providing personal information by calling a fraudulent BC Hydro customer support number, Mounties said in a release Tuesday (Aug. 13).

Police said the paid advertisements are posing at BC Hydro, urging customers to call and set up new electricity services or reconnect BC Hydro services. The ads use BC Hydro's name, but the website URL is incorrect.

When customers call the fake number, RCMP said the scammers ask the caller a "similar set of scripted questions which BC Hydro uses in its own contact centre to verify customer identity."

B.C. RCMP said it is actively investigating all reports of the scam, adding that anyone who has fallen victim to the scam should report it to their local detachment.

Police are working with BC Hydro to have the phishing websites removed from search engines, but added the public should "do their due diligence when on the internet to ensure they are on the legitimate website."

BC Hydro said it does not collect credit card or bank information over the phone, by email or text. If an account is in arrears, BC Hydro will send several notices by mail and use an auto dialer to remind customers to make a payment.

BC Hydro's customer service number is 1-800-BCHYDRO.

