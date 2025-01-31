RCMP: Witnesses sought after 36-year-old man dies following Coombs crash

Cause of single-vehicle crash not yet known

A 36-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Coombs on Thursday evening.

According to police, on Jan. 30, at approximately 8 p.m., first responders attended to the rollover crash in the 2300 block of Alberni Highway in Coombs. The driver was the lone occupant and transported to hospital in critical condition. He later died in hospital.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is being led by the Oceanside RCMP, in conjunction with the RCMP’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (CARS), who were at the scene, as well as the BC Coroners Service. At this time, no definitive causes or contributing factors have been identified.

Investigators have not yet identified any direct witnesses to the crash. If you witnessed this crash or have any dash cam or surveillance video depicting a green Dodge Ram pickup travelling west on Alberni Highway near the time of the crash, please contact investigators at Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 quoting file number 2025-896.

The driver’s identity is not being released.