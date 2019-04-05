(Black Press Media file photo)

Sooke RCMP arrest man under firearms prohibition

Man arrested early Friday morning to appear in court again June 27

RCMP are investigating to determine if there is a connection between a man arrested early Friday morning in Sooke and an earlier shooting in Langford.

Sooke RCMP set up a roadblock Friday, April 5 around 1 a.m. in a response to the shooting reported in the neighbouring community.

Shortly after 2 a.m. officers checked a westbound Ford SUV, according to Sooke RCMP.

READ ALSO: One man in hospital, another in custody after Friday shooting in Langford

The vehicle was being driven by a 53-year-old woman from Victoria. In the back seat, officers noticed a man slumped down and not wearing a seatbelt.

The 22-year-old Victoria man identified himself and police learned he was the subject of a firearms prohibition. As the man stepped out of the vehicle, one officer noted ammunition protruding from his pants pocket, according to a Sooke RCMP news release.

The officer attempted to arrest the man who ran eastbound on Sooke Road, turning up Woodlands Road and stopping in a property in the 5800-block of Blythwood Road. Officers used a Taser to arrest the man.

The woman driving was also arrested on outstanding warrants out of West Shore RCMP detachment.

The man was released on Promise to Appear for Breach of Probation with his first appearance in Western Communities Provincial Court set for June 27.

West Shore RCMP are investigating to determine if there is a connection between this male and the shooting in Langford.


